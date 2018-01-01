New York Mets

Medium
0*jsnb8mzhtrisu5au

NY Mets Tim Tebow Tweet Has Liberals Swinging For The Fences

by: BluePillSheep.com Gotham Sports Network 34s

... In fact, hitting .226 with a not outrageous strikeout rate gave the New York Mets a legitimate reason to give Tebow another look. Plus he does bring in fans. ...

Tweets