New York Mets

Mets Merized
Rene-rivera-2

MMO Exclusive: Former Mets Catcher, Rene Rivera

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 50s

... aw a lower ERA (2.54) and OPS (.596) than Rivera. During his tenure with the Mets, Rivera provided veteran leadership behind the plate, strong pitch framing ( ...

Tweets