New York Mets

Mets 360
David-thompson

2018 Mets top 25 prospects: 15-11

by: David Groveman Mets 360 33s

... ing than d’Arnaud or Plawecki have shown so he might be a better fit for the Mets long term. The Mets have the luxury of hiding Nido in AAA where he can wait ...

Tweets