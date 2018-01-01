New York Mets

Mets Merized
Cooperstown-hall-of-fame-hof-e1447096576566

Talkin’ Mets: Hall of Fame Talk With Jay Jaffe of SI

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 2m

... , 2018, 6 p.m. Eastern Where: MLB Network, MLB.com I will also talk a little Mets baseball by telling you why trading Brandon Nimmo for Andrew McCutchen would ...

Tweets