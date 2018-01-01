New York Mets

nj.com
24054475-standard

Mets finally confirm David Wright's 'not cheap' contract insurance

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... d the option on Cabrera is that he has the flexibility to go elsewhere." The Mets are actively seeking a contingency plan when it comes to the hot corner, but ...

Tweets