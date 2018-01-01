New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Top Mets Prospects 5-4: Vientos Excellent in Pro Debut

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 34s

... ry.  Indeed, Szapucki would undergo the surgery on July 19th.  Given how the Mets typically use a 12 – 18 month rehab period for Tommy John, the earliest we c ...

Tweets