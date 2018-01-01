New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
'There's only one Chipper Jones': Ten things that make No. 10 special, from those who know him best
by: Jerry CrasnickESPN Senior Writer — ESPN 4m
... You kind of become who the public thinks you are. In New York, he was that [Mets] killer and the country boy who didn't belong in the city. He was like, 'Yea ...
Tweets
-
I uploaded a new episode, "St John's B-Ball Breakdown: Red Storm Big East Struggles are a Big Bummer", on #spreaker… https://t.co/17BzG57OeTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jack Harrison is reportedly sitting on a Premier League offer while #NYCFC goes about its business https://t.co/qiINDqJqqBBlogger / Podcaster
-
I now have a new Twitter handle. Wanted to invoke Simon Says and this was the best way to do it. A is for my middle name, AdamBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Amazing story. Happy that Mr. Incredible is going to Cooperstown.Just one (out of a million) story of why #JimThome is just as much a #HOF person as he is a #HOF player! So happy f… https://t.co/85KJV416ddTV / Radio Personality
-
Here's the story behind that last RT: He's steaming towards 7,500 out of 10K goal. Help him… https://t.co/hDztVdKgdWExcellent https://t.co/ePDUBtJZQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Playing PlayerUnknown's Batlegrounds right now on https://t.co/xy4rmaH4AM @PUBATTLEGROUNDSTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets