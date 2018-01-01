New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-1c24f9669bbf6c55edc0e8f48e69d570_crop_exact

Jacob deGrom Says Mets Contract Extension Possible If Terms Are 'Fair'

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2m

... n Facebook Logo Twitter Logo Copy Link Icon Jacob deGrom Says Mets Contract Extension Possible If Terms Are 'Fair' Featured Columnist January 2 ...

Tweets