New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10294659

Jacob deGrom is open to a long-term deal with the Mets

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... not going to come cheap. For deGrom, an extension only seems worth it if the Mets buy out at least one of his free agent years. However, he will be 32 years o ...

Tweets