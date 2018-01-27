New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
845318184-cincinnati-reds-v-new-york-mets.jpg

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom represents the ultimate catch-22

by: Alan Schechter Fansided: Empire Writes Back 4m

... he will be 32 years old. Would you sign him to a big deal at that point? The Mets would likely regret the back-end of any big contract at that point. It’s jus ...

Tweets