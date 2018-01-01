New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets fan set to take prom photos at Citi Field after getting 500K retweets
by: Caitlyn Holroyd — The Score 6h
... ld allow her to take photos with players at Citi Field. To her surprise, the Mets responded saying she could - provided she got 500,000 retweets. "I just kind ...
Tweets
-
Notes on the #Braves, #Mets and #Marlins https://t.co/xNmhR5380MBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary Bettman really doesn't like the Nassau Coliseum https://t.co/4VZorBJKNyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: Beat reporter @AnthonyDiComo talks about the return of @lamelaza_7. https://t.co/FYXZusgfabBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It was a really rough night for the Nets and an irate Kenny Atkinson https://t.co/e0qLRWrWfABlogger / Podcaster
-
500K retweets later and this Mets fan gets to take her prom pictures at Citi Field ?https://t.co/HPDYdmlMpdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'thinking expansively' https://t.co/0l7X01mlP7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets