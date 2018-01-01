New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10264769

Mets Morning News: 500k retweets

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... ti Field after getting 500k retweets in response to a challenge posed by the Mets via DM. A Mets fan is now the author of one of the most viral tweets in hist ...

Tweets