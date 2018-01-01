New York Mets

Mets Merized

No Mets Featured on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospect List

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 1m

... Andres Gimenez 94th on their rankings, and Keith Law of  ESPN (who rated the Mets’ farm system as the 21st-best in baseball) excluded Gimenez and slotted in  ...

Tweets