New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
675655328-new-york-mets-v-atlanta-braves.jpg

New York Mets: Mickey Callaway with curious strategy with bullpen

by: Alan Schechter Fansided: Empire Writes Back 3m

... os have the extended work as closers. We know the work Familia has done in a Mets uniform. Ramos was an All-Star as a closer for the Marlins. On the other han ...

Tweets