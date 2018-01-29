New York Mets

Rising Apple
854438440-atlanta-braves-v-new-york-mets.jpg

Mets: Asdrubal Cabrera prefers to play second base over third

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

... , but it was better than the -2.6 UZR he posted at the hot corner. While the Mets won’t be basing their decision off of Cabrera’s preference, it definitely he ...

Tweets