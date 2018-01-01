New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
475179842.jpg

Mets acquire LHP Daniel Zamora and cash from Pirates for RHP Josh Smoker

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... ing last week, the had to make room on their 40-man roster, and . Today, the Mets for left handed minor league relief pitcher and cash considerations. We’ve a ...

Tweets