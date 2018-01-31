New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets net lefty Zamora, swap Smoker to Bucs

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10h

... ng season. The hard-throwing left-hander appeared in 54 games for the Mets in 2017, striking out 68 batters in 56 1/3 innings with a 5.11 ERA. But with ...

Tweets