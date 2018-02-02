New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-01-28-at-9.22.40-am

Send The Beer Guy – not just a book, it’s a T-Shirt!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... s, years as a vendor at Shea Stadum, and now as a blogger at MetsPolice.com. Mets fans who remember Tom Seaver, the 1986 Mets, the Subway Series or the Citi F ...

Tweets