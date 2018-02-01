New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_8871818-1024x690

NL Notes: Cubs, Mets, Nunez, Pirates

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 4m

... 4th-highest chase rate (39.6 percent). Left-hander Josh Smoker went from the Mets to the Pirates in a trade this week, and it didn’t surprise the reliever tha ...

Tweets