New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10298081_154511658_lowres

15 Starting Pitchers Who Could Sign on Minor League Deals

by: Chris Gaine Mets Merized Online 1m

... t’s widely believed that the 43-year-old will retire. But if he doesn’t, the Mets should strongly consider a reunion with Dickey: He recorded a 4.26 ERA last ...

Tweets