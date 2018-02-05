New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Todd-frazier-mets-deal

Todd Frazier, Mets agree to discounted deal in slow offseason | SI.com

by: Jay Jaffe February 05, 2018 Sports Illustrated 42s

... eball activities. Though he’s signed through 2020, his inactivity allows the Mets to recoup most of his salary via insurance. Frazier made his major league de ...

Tweets