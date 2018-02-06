New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_5528-e1490274051887

The Lost Mets Police posts #10: Can we just bring the NY back on the Mets ball logo?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

... ve to fix some day even if it takes half a century to make it clear that the Mets are the sons of the Brooklyn Dodgers! I digress….. Anyway I like the NY.   T ...

Tweets