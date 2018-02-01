New York Mets

nj.com
24118396-standard

WATCH: Mets' T.J. Rivera talks charity, offseason rehab

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 38s

... when it comes to charity events. So, it should come as no surprise that the Mets' 2017 Roberto Clemente Award nominee was honored by at the 38th annual Thurm ...

Tweets