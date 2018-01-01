New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
700b8be61ebaa8c6355cd6f17a1bfd4e

Mets renovate high-end club in pitch to businesses

by: Fox Business Yahoo Sports 38s

... the lowest figure since 2003, according to the Sports Business Journal. The Mets averaged 30,757 fans per game at Citi Field, above the league average but do ...

Tweets