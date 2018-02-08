New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-693577940

Zack Wheeler Beats Mets In Salary Arbitration

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1m

... CBSNewYork/AP) — Right-hander Zack Wheeler beat the Mets in salary arbitration and will get a raise from $800,000 to $1.9 million ins ...

Tweets