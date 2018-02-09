New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-682462994-e1518151227412

The New York Mets need pitching help from the outside in

by: Joshua Casper Elite Sports NY 3m

... 3.43 ERA, while Cobb, a southpaw, won 12 with a 3.66. Each would provide the Mets something they don’t have, a veteran middle-of-the-rotation starter that can ...

Tweets