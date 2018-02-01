New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10293449_154511658_lowres

Swarzak Credits Callaway’s Advice For Career Turnaround

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 42s

... to get better at it. I wasn’t good enough at that time. I’m better now.” The Mets are hoping Swarzak will be a key component to the success of their bullpen i ...

Tweets