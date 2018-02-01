New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets reliever on potential roommate Giancarlo Stanton: 'I'm going to be setting traps for him'
by: Ted Berg — USA Today: For The Win 2m
... shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Jan 2, 2016 at 4:53pm PST The Mets will face the Yankees six times in the regular season in 2018, starting with ...
Tweets
-
Danny Garcia makes his return. https://t.co/KzOZIqiYNrBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Could Mets Pursue Andrew Cashner or John Lackey? https://t.co/FXA7xsxfwC #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Day 1 of spring training is in the books at First Data Field! I'm heading back on @NY1 at 3 p.m. to talk Mets with… https://t.co/ELJjdODY6NBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ramos says he and Stanton may be roommates this season https://t.co/dyCYByYAmwBlogger / Podcaster
-
????.@TheRealSmith22 has arrived! ? #SpringTraining https://t.co/ER9J9ZBQbUBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets