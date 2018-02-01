New York Mets

For The Win
Usp_mlb__new_york_mets_at_washington_nationals_93284209

Mets reliever on potential roommate Giancarlo Stanton: 'I'm going to be setting traps for him'

by: Ted Berg USA Today: For The Win 2m

... shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Jan 2, 2016 at 4:53pm PST The Mets will face the Yankees six times in the regular season in 2018, starting with ...

Tweets