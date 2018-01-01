New York Mets

Medium
1*extp5wp791heagmdlwfhta

Mets GM Fred Wilpon Chose Todd Frazier Over Jason Kipnis

by: Roger Cormier Gotham Sports Network 3m

... s from Cleveland for RHP Paul Sewald That looks good! And since the Mets signed Anthony Swarzak during the Winter Meetings, any sting felt over losin ...

Tweets