New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mlbf_1412785083_th_53

Mets deal utility man Reynolds to Nationals

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

... lear room on the 40-man roster for Todd Frazier. He played 68 games with the Mets in 2017 and spent time at shortstop, third base, second base, left field, fi ...

Tweets