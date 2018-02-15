New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New-york-mets-v-philadelphia-phillies-e1518741982258

Will you be my valentine? Noah Syndergaard sends love to Mrs. Met

by: Alex Jordan Elite Sports NY 4m

... y significant other. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) He has now in new Mets manager . Callaway has been impressed with his pitchers and said that this i ...

Tweets