New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10272001

Jason Vargas Signing Creates Competition For Last Two Spots In New York Mets’ Rotation

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

... ler, who has worked hard to get back on the field, but its hard to blame the Mets for picking up Vargas. Wheeler has pitched only 86.1 innings since the start ...

Tweets