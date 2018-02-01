New York Mets

nj.com
24169236-standard

Mets' David Wright wants to go out on own terms | Takeaways from press conference

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

... terview, Wright talked about what led to the surgeries, how he felt when the Mets signed third baseman Todd Frazier and why he isn't ready to hang up the clea ...

Tweets