New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dwqbpa_w0aat12b-e1519327624785

Cespedes Giving Up Golf For Now

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 32s

... up putting him on the disabled list but was still playing golf. At the time, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said while he wasn’t worried about Cespedes getting hurt p ...

Tweets