New York Mets

nj.com
24193250-standard

Mets' Zack Wheeler dials it up in Grapefruit League opener

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... that in one scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out two in the Mets' 6-2 win over Atlanta, Friday at First Data Field.  "A goal of mine the past ...

Tweets