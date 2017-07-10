New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mlbf_1876318283_th_53

Guillorme among top prospect performers

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

... solo shot off the Cardinals' Bud Norris in the fifth inning. He finished the Mets' second day of spring games by going 1-for-2 with an RBI. is a reporter for ...

Tweets