New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes homers in spring debut for Mets
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 18s
... even Matz on Tuesday, Matt Harvey on Wednesday and Jason Vargas on Thursday. Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland said they have not decided on who will pitch in t ...
Tweets
-
I just uploaded “Pre Feast Edit 2 of 4” to #Vimeo: https://t.co/C4OzjYy6AnTV / Radio Personality
-
Montero certainly showed flashes today of what we’ve long hoped he would be; 18 of 23 pitches were strikes includin… https://t.co/Auh0MF1exrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Conforto is up to 35 swings off the tee. Will progress to tosses next week. TJ Rivera is up to 30 swings off the tee. Still not throwing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Mickey Callaway is bringing in a "brain trainer," mental coach Trevor Moawad to speak to the Mets at 8 a.m. Monday… https://t.co/ZLWUyav0uKBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Question Whether Rosario Will Live Up to the Hype https://t.co/cef1IiVMFX #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EddyAlmaguer: I'll be chatting this Wednesday on @baseballpro at 8 p.m. ET. Whether you're in a 10-man redraft or a 20-team dynas… https://t.co/8bigquU8n7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets