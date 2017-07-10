New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
614382658-arizona-fall-league.jpg

New York Mets: Tim Tebow a “carnival act” says Mad Dog Russo

by: Alan Schechter Fansided: Empire Writes Back 1m

... de an appearance on the  Rich Eisen Show and had some choice words about the Mets and their outfielder: “What is this a carnival act?” – @MadDogUnleashed told ...

Tweets