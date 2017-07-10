New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New-york-mets-photo-day-7-e1519601730200

Jay Bruce to make his spring debut at DH on Tuesday (Report)

by: Billy McInerney Elite Sports NY 2m

... h that doesn’t seem likely this early in camp. Bruce was brought back by the Mets to supply power out of the middle of the lineup, and to rejoin and , who has ...

Tweets