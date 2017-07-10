New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
A66b0b96915d664fd3aa46d1789da964

Tim Tebow Sprains Ankle After Stepping on Sprinkler Head in Outfield

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 42s

... his ankle on a sprinkler head in the outfield.— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) The Mets are calling Tebow day-to-day, and the injury isn't believed to be overly ser ...

Tweets