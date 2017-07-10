New York Mets

Daily News
Baseball-mlb-nym-mia

Is soft-throwing Jason Vargas right fit in Mets' power rotation?

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 2m

... h this rotation. He is still an available free agent on March 1, and now the Mets could be seeing a lot of him since he is rumored to be in talks with the Phi ...

Tweets