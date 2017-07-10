New York Mets

Mets 360
Seth-lugo

Seth Lugo and starters in the bullpen

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

... finished second on the staff with 8 Saves. From 1969 through the end of his Mets career in 1974, McGraw tossed 615.1 IP in 305 games. Now, it’s a touch misle ...

Tweets