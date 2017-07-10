New York Mets

Mets Minors
Luis-guillorme-3-e1520222326345

Minor League Week Recap: Cecchini, Guillorme Tearing It Up

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 2m

... ball/slider in his outing on Friday night. Lefty Matt Purke finally made his Mets debut this week, he would throw two scoreless innings overall with only one ...

Tweets