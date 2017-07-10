New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Rosario still dealing with tightness in knee, out Tuesday
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 21s
... not played since Feb. 24 because of a right quad issue. Rosario, who was the Mets’ top prospect until he was called up to the big leagues last August, was hit ...
Tweets
-
It might be time for the @Mets to start worrying about @Amed_Rosario. https://t.co/QzARAPI8XSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bruce sacrifice fly! 1-0 Mets! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nimmo with another walk.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Asked Jon Daniels if he's spoken with Tim Lincecum about Game 5 of the 2010 World Series, when the Giants clinched… https://t.co/j5sRTkaz6RBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Judge got turned around in RF on a slicing fly ball, but still managed a nifty over-the-shoulder catch. Could be an… https://t.co/wnVyiD3yhtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Scoreless first inning for Jason Vargas against the defending champs. Mets coming up to bat.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets