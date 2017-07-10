New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tomas Nido gives the Mets solid depth at catcher
by: Joshua Tessler — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
... 713 innings behind the plate. After the Rumble Ponies’ season finished, the Mets decided to call up Nido. In his brief stint with the Mets, he hit .300/.300/ ...
Tweets
-
It might be time for the @Mets to start worrying about @Amed_Rosario. https://t.co/QzARAPI8XSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bruce sacrifice fly! 1-0 Mets! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nimmo with another walk.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Asked Jon Daniels if he's spoken with Tim Lincecum about Game 5 of the 2010 World Series, when the Giants clinched… https://t.co/j5sRTkaz6RBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Judge got turned around in RF on a slicing fly ball, but still managed a nifty over-the-shoulder catch. Could be an… https://t.co/wnVyiD3yhtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Scoreless first inning for Jason Vargas against the defending champs. Mets coming up to bat.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets