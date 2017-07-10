New York Mets

Mets Merized
Michael-conforto-ernest-dove

Michael Conforto Took 50 Swings in Batting Practice Today

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 30s

... off of a tee, 25 via soft-toss, and 15 came in regular batting practice. The Mets have been anticipating a May return for the young standout. This certainly b ...

Tweets