New York Mets

Mets 360
Spring-training

Who’s getting the most playing time for the Mets?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 38s

... So, let’s take a look at the four guys who’ve received the most ABs for the Mets after a dozen games. Wilmer Flores – 23 ABs, .217/.308/.261 In 2015 he becam ...

Tweets