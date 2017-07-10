New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets having Cespedes shin guard day. Interesting?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
... H hair hats – but not sure what I would do with a shin guard. Report: Former Mets SP Mike Pelfrey to retire from MLB Advertisements Share this post. Otherwise ...
Tweets
-
Amed Rosario held out of @Mets lineup again, Jacob deGrom aims to make first spring start Sunday … https://t.co/2jVaO30AAGNewspaper / Magazine
-
2-0 Mets!TV / Radio Network
-
Domingo German didn’t allow a baserunner in his first two innings. Now, he’s loaded the bases. Good thing it’s just a fake jam.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A #SLAMWATCH for Jay Bruce here in the third. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good question. Id say 4, but we shall see.@michaelgbaron If Matz continues to struggle .... could we see Wheeler as the #3 or #4?Blogger / Podcaster
-
omg@MarcCarig Throwing seeds. Stuff has juice. Not getting squeezed by the umps. Wheeler very a-peeling rotation option today.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets