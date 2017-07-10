New York Mets

nj.com
24240524-standard

Noah Syndergaard takes his turn, Brandon Nimmo holds down leadoff spot | Mets' lineup vs. Nationals

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... e felt "wonderful" and is good to go for his first start Sunday. Here is the Mets' lineup against the Nationals: Brandon Nimmo, CF Jay Bruce, RF Yoenis Cesped ...

Tweets