New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10301547

Is Jacob Rhame ready to be a contributor to the 2018 Mets?

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5s

... the expanded September rosters and posted a 9.00 ERA in 9.0 innings with the Mets, allowing 12 hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts. Rhame’s fastball si ...

Tweets